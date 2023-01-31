Eurovision 2023: Slogan and theme art unveiled

The British national broadcaster,BBC, and the EBU has unveiled the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest theme art and slogan!

The slogan for Eurovision 2023 is none other than ‘United by Music‘. The theme art depicts the fusion of heart beats.

Here we go @Eurovision 2023 kicks off tomorrow! As we are all ‘United By Music’ #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/gxi7g9wjox — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 30, 2023

We are all United By Music #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/HIGWOFZFP6 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) January 31, 2023

Liverpool’s got a brand new look #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/WyEgjgt3kZ — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) January 30, 2023

The story behind the theme art

The 2023 Eurovision theme art has taken its inspiration from the British and Ukrainian flags blending their colours. Whilst the slogan reflects the fusion of Liverpool, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, The theme art for Eurovision 2023 has been designed and developed by Superunion Agency (UK) and Starlight Creative (Ukraine).

The BBC press release reads:

The new slogan demonstrates the unique partnership between the UK, Ukraine and host city Liverpool to bring the 2023 Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together. It also reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries. With over 160 million viewers watching last year, the look of the vibrant, wider identity celebrates this shared cultural experience as ‘millions of hearts beat as one’. Inspired by the Ukrainian and UK flags, the colours used are designed to reflect the joy and diversity of the contest. The typeface used is called ‘Penny Lane’, inspired by the twentieth-century cast-iron signs displaying Liverpool street names and a nod to the city’s rich musical heritage. Designed through a creative partnership between Superunion agency in the UK and Ukrainian creative studio Starlight Creative, the new brand will first be seen by viewers during the Handover and Allocation Draw programme on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 31 January from 7pm. This partnership demonstrates how the show will be made by collaborations on and off camera. In Liverpool, the iconic St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE will be dressed in the brand this week before it’s rolled out wider across the city in April.

Martin Green CBE (ESC 2023Managing Director /BBC) says:

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a truly special event and the creative look is a big part of creating that magic. This year’s identity sums up perfectly the amazing partnerships across the Contest and more importantly the power of music to bring people together across the world.

Stuart Radford (Superunion’s Executive Creative Director) & Creative Director Katherina Tudball say:

We are thrilled to create the 67th Eurovision Song Contest visual identity in partnership with Ukrainian agency, Starlight, and the BBC. For this year’s theme, United By Music, our solution was inspired by research showing that when experiencing live music together, human hearts synchronise to beat in unison. This insight led to the creative concept of 160 million hearts beating as one, an idea that captures the universal spirit of Eurovision.

Olena Martynova (CEO, Starlight Creative) says:

Creativity and music both have the power to unite and inspire. We are so proud to be part of the creative concept for such an important musical event when more than ever, we need to come together as a global community. For Starlight, it is an opportunity to represent Ukraine on an international stage, showcase our creative and musical ability, and create something that honours our strength and the power of unity.

The United Kingdom is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon on home soil for the ninth time in the history of the competition.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England on 9, 11 and 13 May.

Source: EBU/ BBC

Photo credit: EBU/ BBC