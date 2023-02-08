Eurovision 2023: Liverpool opens submission window for volunteers

The City of Liverpool has opened the submission window for the 2023 Eurovision volunteers.

Do you want to become a volunteer at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest? Do you have what it takes to become a volunteer? Do you speak fluent English or any other foreign language ?

If so you can apply to become a volunteer at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and get the chance to experience the buzz of the competition, welcome the competing acts at the Eurovision Village backstage area, scan event tickets, meet and greet visitors etc.

Circa 500 roles are up for grabs. Volunteers will be located throughout Liverpool: Pier Head, Eurovision Village, Tourist Information Centre at Liverpool One, key transport hubs etc.

Volunteers will not be required to work at the 2023 Eurovision venue: M&S Arena in Liverpool.

The deadline for applying to become a volunteer has been set on 14 February. If you wish to apply to become a volunteer at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest you can do so via the following link here.

Voluteers will be required to be free from 25 April- 15 May and will be given various tasks in order to help out during the 2 Eurovision weeks. Four different roles are up for grabs:



The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be a co-production by British national broadcaster BBC and the EBU. The United Kingdom will be hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England.



Source: EBU/ CULTURE LIVERPOOL

Photo credit: BBC/EBU