Eurovision 2023: BBC unveils postcards concept: filming kicks off

The BBC has unveiled the concept behind the 2023 Eurovision postcards, whilst the filming of the famous introductory postcards has kicked off in Slovenia.

The Eurovision 2023 Postcards crew is travelling to all the competing countries in order to film the competing artists in their home countries. The concept behind the Eurovision 2023 is namely the slogan ‘United By Music‘ which will showcase the competing acts in unique way with the use of innovative techniques linking both Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The BBC press release reads:

Every year, audiences look forward to the short-form postcards which precede each country’s live performance. This year’s postcards will embody the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest slogan: United by Music, and use innovative techniques to showcase each Eurovision entry as well as linking the UK and Ukraine. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Postcards are a Windfall Films (part of the Argonon Group) production and will TX as part of the Eurovision Song Contest live Semi-Finals and Grand Final. The Executive Producers are Carlo Massarella and Jane McGoldrick and the Series Producer is Tom Cook. It was commissioned by BBC Lead Commissioner for Eurovision Song Contest, Rachel Ashdown, and the commissioning executive for the BBC is Leanne Witcoop.

Filming kicks off in Slovenia

The filming of the 2023 Eurovision postcards has kicked off in Slovenia with Joker Out recording their official postcard. The Slovenian Eurovision 2023 hopefuls filmed their official postcard on the rooftop of the Radio Slovenija building in the Slovenian capital. They will be seen playing with a pinball machine.

A window to the world

Hosting the Eurovision Song Contest is an extraordinary window for the host city and country to showcase themselves globally. Next May all eyes will be set on Liverpool and the United Kingdom during the 2 Eurovision weeks when 37 delegations will land in the UK’S music city along with the whole Eurovision bandwagon.

The presentation postcards serve as a massive platform for the host country to promote its tourism and showcase itself on a global scale as millions of viewers tune in to watch Europe’s favorite television show. The Eurovision Song Contest reaches households beyond Europe, from Australia to Argentina, from China to New Zealand, from USA to India etc.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Liverpool Arena in Liverpool, England.

Source: BBC/RTVLO

Photo credit: RTVSLO/ Adrijan Pregelj