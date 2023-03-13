The current Eurovision reigning nation, United Kingdom, has been drawn to perform 19th in the Grand Final.

The Heads of Delegation Meeting for Eurovision 2023 is well and truly under way in Liverpool. Delegations from the 37 competing countries at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will to get an update regarding the ongoing Eurovision preparations in the host city.

A special draw was held today during the meeting in order to determine the order of appearance of the current Eurovision reigning nation in the Grand Final.

The United Kingdom and Ukraine have had their positions in this year's #Eurovision2023 Grand Final drawn!

The Ukrainian ESC 2023 hopefuls Tvorchi will perform #19 the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final on 13 May. The duo were crowned the winners of the 2023 Ukrainian national final with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 and has achieved great results in the competition, having won the contest thrice (2004, 2016, 2022). The country has enjoyed extraordinary results in the competition: 3 victories (2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings ( 2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013), 1 4th placing (2011), 1 5th placing (2021). Ukraine is the only country which has never missed to qualify to the Grand Final since the introduction of the semi-finals in the competition.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Stefania‘.

