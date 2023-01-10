Eurovision 2023: Semi-final Allocation Draw venue confirmed

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-final Allocation Draw and Host Insignia Handover Ceremony is set to take place at Liverpool’s iconic St. George’s Hall on Tuesday 31 January.

The majestic which Hall boasts of exquisite architecture opened its doors in the late 1800’s and is one of the most emblematic landmarks in Liverpool.

The Mayor of Turin Mr. Mr. Stefano Lo Russo will officially hand over the Eurovision baton to the Mayor of Liveroool Joanne Anderson during the Host Insignia Handover Ceremony. The event will be hosted by Rylan and AJ Odudu in front of a live audience and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube channel.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 14 May at Liverpool’s M&S Arena.

Source: BBC/ESCToday

Photo credit: Hotels.com