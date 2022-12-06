Eurovision 2023: Euroclub venue unveiled

The City of Liverpool and the EBU have unveiled the venue for the 2023 Eurovision Euroclub. Get your dancing shoes as the Eurovision fever is about to hit Liverpool!

The 2023 Euroclub will be located at one of Liverpool’s most iconic party venues, Camp & Furnace, and will operate from 05-13 May 2023. The venue is located in the heart of Liverpool at the Baltic Triangle.

The Euroclub in Liverpool will be run by OGAE International, tickets to the Eurovision party nights are set to go on sale early next year.

Eurovision fans far and near will be thrilled to know that the Euroclub will returning after 3 years as the last time we had a Euroclub was in Tel Aviv. In 2020 the Eurovision Song Contest got cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, whilst in 2021 and 2022 there was no official Euroclub.

The Euroclub will also host special events and parties during the span of the 9 nights along with special Eurovision music filled nights. Tickets will be sold via the official OGAE International website.

Harry Doyle (Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor) says:

The EuroClub is renowned as the official party venue for all things Eurovision and it’s great it is taking over such a fantastic city centre venue. It will form a key part of Liverpool’s host city offer, complementing the fan village and all the other exciting Eurovision activity we hope to see businesses and organisations stage across the region. Plans are really gathering momentum and we know fans are desperate to be part of the city’s Eurovision experience, so the EuroClub is another exciting marker in our journey and we’re sure tickets will prove massively popular when they go on sale in the new year.

Simon Bennett (OGAE International President) says:

After three years with no official or OGAE party venue, I am thrilled that there will be a EuroClub organised by OGAE in Liverpool. I am particularly grateful to the city council for their enthusiastic support and cooperation. The city is really embracing the Eurovision spirit and is making exciting plans to welcome fans next May. The EuroClub will be a real highlight of Eurovision week and it will be wonderful for the OGAE family to finally be able to come together again for a great party.

Vaughan Staples (OGAE UK President) says:

OGAE UK, the home of Eurovision Fans across the UK, is proud to be the host OGAE club for Eurovision 2023 working with our friends at OGAE Ukraine on next year’s special contest. We are working on a fantastic line-up of entertainment, and we are excited to be collaborating with the Liverpool City authorities, Camp & Furnace and OGAE International to bring fans coming to Liverpool the biggest Eurovision celebration of their lifetimes. We can’t wait to welcome and party with fans in this amazing city in May.

Source: Eurovision.tv

Photo credit: