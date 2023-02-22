Eurovision 2023: BBC unveils the hosts!

The BBC, the British national broadcaster, has unveiled one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the upcoming Eurovision edition in Liverpool! Ladies and gentlemen habemus hosts!

Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, and Julia Saninawill have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

The clock is ticking…. Liverpool is very pleased to host Europe’s favorite television show for the very first time in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest. The United Kingdom is all set to welcome the Eurovision bandwagon for the ninth time, having hosted the event in London (1960, 1963, 1968, 1977) , Edinburgh (1972), Harrogate (1982), Brighton (1974) and Birmingham (1998). The clock is ticking as the countdown to the upcoming Eurovision edition has kicked off with 37 nations slated to compete in Liverpool!

The BBC and the United Kingdom are gearing up in full steam to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Both the City of Liverpool and the British national broadcaster are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary dazzling show next May. The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England. Source: BBC/EBU

Photo credit: BBC/ EBU