Eurovision 2023: Eurovision Village program unveiled

The City of Liverpool, has unveiled further details on the Eurovision Village program and the line up acts scheduled to grace the event.

The Eurovision Village in Liverpool will run from 5-13 May and will feature a grand line up of performances by both British and Ukrainian artists. The Eurovision Village in Liverpool will be located in the iconic Pier Head in the heart of the city.

Eurovision winners Jamala (Ukraine 2016), Kalush Orchestra (Ukraine 2022) and Katrina & The Waves (UK 1997) will be performing on the big Eurovision stage. Kalush Orchestra will be the opening act at the Eurovision Village Opening on Friday 5 May.

A special area Discover Ukraine will be located in the Eurovision Village enabling visitors to discover Ukrainian and European cuisine.

Entrance to the Eurovision Village will be free from 5-13 May whilst you will need a ticket to access the Eurovision Village on the evening of the Grand Final for the Grand Final Party on the Pier. Tickets are priced at 15 pounds.

05/05/2023- Welcome to Eurotopia ( Kalush Orchestra,Natalie McCool, Stealing Sheep, Helleroid, Krapka, KOMA and Iryna Muha.)



Kalush Orchestra,Natalie McCool, Stealing Sheep, Helleroid, Krapka, KOMA and Iryna Muha.) 06/05/2023 – A Royally Good Party (King’s Coronation/Royalty Ball)



(King’s Coronation/Royalty Ball) 07/05/2023-Firstival (House Gospel Choir/ Ni Maxine, Mic Lowry)

08/05/2023- This Is Ukraine (Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil)



(Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil) 09/05/2023- Night at the Opera (Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil)



(Antytila, Go_A, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil) 10/05/2023- United By Music



11/05/2023- Jamala presents Quirim

12/05/2023- EuroEve (Tik Tok’s Eurovision Legends, Sophie Ellis Bextor,Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon)



(Tik Tok’s Eurovision Legends, Sophie Ellis Bextor,Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon) 13/05/2023- The Main Event/ Grand Final Party on the Pier Head ( Katrina & Waves, Venga Boys etc)

Oleh Psiuk (Kalush Orchestra) says:

We have never been to Liverpool before and you know, performing where the Beatles themselves started will be very inspiring. We believe that this year’s organisers of Eurovision 2023 will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of the show in Liverpool.

Claire McColgan CBE (Culture Liverpool Director) says:

From talking to previous host cities we know the official Eurovision Village is a key part of the Eurovision experience and, as with our whole host city offer, we wanted Liverpool’s programme to go above and beyond what you would normally expect in a fan zone. Across nine days, there will be a true celebration of music and unity, with household names, international acts and up-and-coming talent taking to the stage and performing – all against the stunning backdrop of our waterfront. Ukraine is of course the thread which runs through everything, and as well as acts on the stage it is really important for us to dedicate areas that are focused on all aspects of Ukrainian culture.

More details on the Eurovision Village and performing acts will be revealed in the coming days by the City of Liverpool.

Source: eurovision.tv