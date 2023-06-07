France: France 2 confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that France will compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest next year.



Thus France joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

France and the French national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest following Spain, Norway, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands and Finland.

France is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select its Eurovision entry and act next year. The French broadcaster is yet to unveil its plan of action for Eurovision 2024. More details are expected to be revealed in due course.

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

In 2023 France selected La Zarra via an internal selection to defend the French colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her epic entry ‘Evidement‘.

Source: ESCToday/ France Televisions

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU