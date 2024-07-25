United Kingdom: BBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

The BBC, the British national broadcaster, has confirmed that the United Kingdom will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.



Hence the UK will be joining the list of the countries who have confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2025 edition. The BBC is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2025 UK’s entry and act. In recent years the United Kingdom has selected its Eurovision entry and act via an internal selection.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 66 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler, Sam Ryder etc.

Olly Alexander represented the United Kingdom at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Dizzy‘.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: Corinn Cummings/ BBC