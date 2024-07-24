Latvia: Supernova 2025 rules published: song submission in August

LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has confirmed that the Latvian Eurovision 2025 act and entry will be determined via Supernova 2025. The rules of the competition have been published whilst the submission window for songs and artists will open in August.
Latvia will be selecting its Eurovision 2025 act and entry once more via Supernova 2025. The song submission window for artists and composers to submit their applications and songs will open on 20 August and conclude on 21 October. Hereafter a special jury will evaluate the submitted applications and shortlist them. In November LTV will publish the names of the competing acts. Supernova 2025 will be held in February and the winner will represent Latvia at the forthcoming Eurovsion Song Contest 2025 in Switzerland.
Supernova’s official press release reads:
The submission of songs to the “Supernova” competition of authors and songwriters of Latvian Television (LTV) will start earlier this year – already on August 20, while viewers and listeners will learn the names of the performers selected by the jury and who made it to the next round in November this year.
In May, musician Dons represented Latvia in Eurovision with the song “Hollow”, reaching the final of the contest and finishing in 16th place. Not only in Latvia, but also in the world, Eurovision broadcasts achieved the highest viewing ratings in recent years. In total, more than 163 million people watched Eurovision’s three telecasts in 37 countries, while the video content of the contest had a combined total of more than a billion views on various social media platforms.
Musician Dons encourages: “I invite every author and performer to apply for the competition to get on what is probably the world’s biggest stage, to do it with love and Latvia in the heart! Go ahead! We can, we just have to do it!”
Soloists, duos and groups with no more than six members are invited to apply for the Eurovision national selection – the “Supernova” contest. The song submitted for the competition must not have been published, played or performed at public events before September 1, 2024.
Foreigners have the opportunity to participate in the competition as authors of lyrics, music authors or producers of phonograms, but the group of authors of the song must not contain more foreigners than citizens of Latvia.
The submission of songs will begin on August 20 on the public media portal LSM.lv , where the rules of the competition have already been published.
As usual, the songs for the next round of “Supernovas”, which will take place on live television in February 2025, will be chosen by a jury, which will include representatives of the Latvian music industry, event fields and television, as well as foreign professionals.
The jury will evaluate the originality, arrangement, message and relevance of the songs to the current market trends, while when choosing the performers, the most important factors will be the musicians’ vocal abilities, the potential to compete in the international pop music market, as well as previous achievements in the music industry and opportunities for future success.
Latvia at Eurovision
Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 24 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga. In 2024 Dons represented Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Hollow’.
Source: LTV
Photo credit: LTV