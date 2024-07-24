Latvia: Supernova 2025 rules published: song submission in August

In May, musician Dons represented Latvia in Eurovision with the song “Hollow”, reaching the final of the contest and finishing in 16th place. Not only in Latvia, but also in the world, Eurovision broadcasts achieved the highest viewing ratings in recent years. In total, more than 163 million people watched Eurovision’s three telecasts in 37 countries, while the video content of the contest had a combined total of more than a billion views on various social media platforms.

Musician Dons encourages: “I invite every author and performer to apply for the competition to get on what is probably the world’s biggest stage, to do it with love and Latvia in the heart! Go ahead! We can, we just have to do it!”

Soloists, duos and groups with no more than six members are invited to apply for the Eurovision national selection – the “Supernova” contest. The song submitted for the competition must not have been published, played or performed at public events before September 1, 2024.

Foreigners have the opportunity to participate in the competition as authors of lyrics, music authors or producers of phonograms, but the group of authors of the song must not contain more foreigners than citizens of Latvia.

The submission of songs will begin on August 20 on the public media portal LSM.lv , where the rules of the competition have already been published.

As usual, the songs for the next round of “Supernovas”, which will take place on live television in February 2025, will be chosen by a jury, which will include representatives of the Latvian music industry, event fields and television, as well as foreign professionals.

The jury will evaluate the originality, arrangement, message and relevance of the songs to the current market trends, while when choosing the performers, the most important factors will be the musicians’ vocal abilities, the potential to compete in the international pop music market, as well as previous achievements in the music industry and opportunities for future success.