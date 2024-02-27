Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 Semi-final #1 in Serbia

We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to the majestic Serbian capital of Belgrade where Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 will be kicking off with its First Semifinal.

Serbia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with an extraordinary and entertaining national selection- Pesma za Evroviziju 2024.

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semi-final of Evroviziju 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS webstream

Official RTS Eurovision Youtube Channel

About the Show

A total of 14 acts will be competing during tonight’s show the top 8 will proceed to the Grand Final. The show will be held in Belgrade and will be hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.

The Participants

PZE 2024

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 will consist of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will compete for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.

PZE2024 Timeline

27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|

29/02/2024- Semifinal #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

Source: RTS

Photo credit: RTS