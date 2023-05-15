Spain: RTVE confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Spain will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden and will select its Eurovision act and entry via Benidorm Fest 2024.

Spain is amongst the first set of countries to confirm its Eurovision participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Benidorm Fest will determine the Spanish Eurovision entry and act for the third consecutive year. RTVE has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The song submission window will be open on 16 May and will close on 10 October.

A total of 16 acts will compete in the Spanish national selection next year. The Spanish national broadcaster will be selecting the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts via 2 mechanisms:

Open call for song and artist submission via RTVE’s official website

RTVE will be extending an invite directly to established artists and composers to submit their proposals

This year composers wishing to compete at Benidorm Fest 2024 will be able to submit just the song, without the artist if they wish so. More details on Benidorm Fest 2024 will be unveiled in due course.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE