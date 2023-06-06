Netherlands: AVROTROS confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that the Netherlands will participate at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Just as the dust settles after the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest a number of countries have started to confirm their participation at Eurovision 2024 and have unveiled their plan of action for the forthcoming ESC edition.

The Netherlands and Dutch national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest following Spain, Norway, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg and Finland.

AVROTROS is yet to unveil its plan of action for selecting the Dutch Eurovision 2024 act and entry.

The Netherlands in Eurovision

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition 5 times: 1957, 1959, 1969, 1975 and 2019.

In 2023 Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper represented the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Burning Daylight‘.

Source: ESCToday/AVROTROS

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU