Israel: KAN confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, has confirmed that Israel will compete at the forthcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Israel has already kicked off its preparations for ESC 2024….

Thus Israel joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2024 edition.

KAN has announced that the 2024 Israeli Eurovision representative will be determined a televised show- The Next Star. The show is broadcast on Keshet 12.

Israel will be reverting back to The Next Star in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for 2024, having selected their Eurovision acts via this show several times in recent years including Netta who went on to win the competition in 2018.

More details will be unveiled in due time.

כאן מעדכנים ⭐️ הנציג או הנציגה הבאים של ישראל לאירוויזיון 2024 בשוודיה ייבחרו בתוכנית “הכוכב הבא” של קשת 12 pic.twitter.com/BDeqKBG4Pk — כאן (@kann) June 5, 2023

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 45 times in the competition.

In 2023 Noa Kirel represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn’ achieving an an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: KAN/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cummings