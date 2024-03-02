Tonight: Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 Grand Final in Serbia

We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to the majestic Serbian capital of Belgrade where Pesma za Evroviziju 2024 will be concluding with its Grand Final

Serbia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with an extraordinary and entertaining national selection- Pesma za Evroviziju 2024.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final Semi-final of Evroviziju 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS webstream

Official RTS Eurovision Youtube Channel

About the Show

A total of 16 acts will be competing battling during tonight’s show for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 . The show will be held in Belgrade and will be hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.

The Participants

Iva Lorens – Dom

Džordži – Luna park

Breskvica – Gnezdo orlovo

Teya Dora – Ramonda

Hristina – Bedem

Marko Mandić – Dno

M.ira – Percepcija

Nemanja Radošević – Jutra bez tebe

Milan Bujaković – Moje, tvoje

Keni nije mrtav“ – Dijamanti

Zorja – Lik u ogledalu

Zejna – Najbolja

Konstrakta – Novo, bolje

Bojana & David – NO, NO, NO

Lena Kovačević – Zovi me Lena

Dušan Kurtić – Za tebe živim

PZE 2024

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 consists of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts are competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts competed in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final proceeded to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will compete for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.

PZE2024 Timeline

27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|

29/02/2024- Semifinal #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

