Luxembourg: RTL to unveil selection process for Eurovision 2024 in July

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be unveiling its plan of action for Eurovision 2024 next month, thus revealing further information on the selection and application process.

Last month the EBU announced that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be returning to our beloved contest after a 30 year hiatus.

Information on the application process and selection process of the candidate(s) will be announced in July 2023.

The Government of Luxembourg will be supporting the country’s participation at the Eurovision Song Contest and has also approved the financial support for the Luxembourg delegation at next year’s Eurovision edition.

The Government of Luxembourg will be establishing an agreement with the country’s national broadcaster CLT-UFA. RTL Luxembourg will be broadcasting the competition next year.

The Government of Luxembourg has released the following press release regarding Luxembourg’s return to the competition:

30 years since Luxembourg’s last participation in 1993, the government believes that a comeback to the most important song contest ever taken place presents an excellent opportunity to reaffirm the Grand Duchy’s European and international spirit in the media and musical field. In addition to the positive impact expected both at the cultural level and in the context of the development of the creative industry and the economic benefits, a Luxembourgish participation at the Eurovision will also contribute to the promotion of Luxembourg as a destination, its values and its brand image. For this reason, today, the government in council not only confirmed its support for Luxembourg’s participation at the Eurovision, but also approved the financial support necessary for the participation of a Luxembourg delegation at this contest. The broadcasting, the selection of the candidate(s) representing Luxembourg as well as the participation of the Luxembourg delegation at the Eurovision will be managed by the national broadcaster CLT-UFA, member of the European Broadcasting Union – the professional association of broadcasters organising the competition. An agreement between the government and CLT-UFA will be established in this regard.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Mr. Xavie Bettel made the following announcement via Twitter:

The Government is proud to announce [Luxembourg]’s return to the #Eurovision2024 stage after almost 30 years! We are thrilled to once again compete in the contest [and] showcase Luxembourg’s musical talents.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

