Tonight: EUROVIZIJA.LT Grand Final in Lithuania

We are travelling back to the Baltics tonight, namely to Klaipeda the majestic capital of Lithuania where the 2024 Lithuanian national selection- EUROVIZIJA.LT concludes with its Grand Final.

Lithuania is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2024 with its revamped national selection EUROVIZIJA.LT.

How to watch?

You can watch EUROVIZIJA.LT’s Grand Final at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 10 will be battling during tonight’s show. The winner of the competition will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation and will awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. The show will be hosted by Gabriele Martirosian and Nombek Auguste Khotseng.

Participants

Silvester Belt – Luktelk

– Luktelk VB Gang – Kaboom!!!

– Kaboom!!! Aistè – We Will Rule the World

– We Will Rule the World Žalvarinis – Gaudė vėjai

– Gaudė vėjai Pluie de Comètes – Be careful

– Be careful Shower – Impossible

– Impossible Il Senso – Time

– Time Monika Marija – Starting tomorrow

– Starting tomorrow Queens of Roses – Walk Through Fire

Walk Through Fire The Roop – Simple Joy

EUROVIZIJA-LT

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows, the first gala kicked off on Saturday 13 January. The first five presentation shows featured 8 acts each whilst the sixth show will be the Grand Final where the 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined. 2 acts from each show proceeded to the Grand Final after a professional jury/public voting deliberation. Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo at the EUROVIZA.LT Grand Final on Saturday 17 February.

The Agenda

The 2024 Lithuanian national selection consists of 6 televised shows (5 Semi-finals and a Grand Final).

13/01/2024- Semi-final #1

20/01/2024- Semi-final #2

27/01/2024- Semi-final #3

03/01/2024- Semi-final #4

10/02/2024- Semi-final #5

17/02/2024- Grand Final

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

In 2023 Monika Linkyte represented Lithuania at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay’.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: LRT/ D.Umbraso