Norway: NRK confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Norway will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.



Following Finland, Iceland and Sweden the next Nordic country to confirm its participation at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest is none other than Norway!

Thus Norway joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition.

Norway will be selecting its Eurovision act and entry for 2024 via its traditional national selection MGP. The rules and regulations for MGP 2024 are expected to be published in due time. More details regarding the Norwegian national selection and its format will be disclosed in due course.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘ achieving an honourable 5th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU