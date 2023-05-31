Iceland: RUV confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RUV, the Icelandic national broadcaster, has confirmed that Iceland will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Iceland joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden next year.

Both the Eurovision Song Contest and the Icelandic national selection in Iceland enjoy great viewership and success. The Eurovision Song Contest is one of the most watched tv shows on Icelandic tv.

Runar Freyr Gislason (RUV- Head of Media/ Songvakeppnnin manager) says:

We are incredibly happy and proud of Diljá and the Icelandic scene. She is a young singer who is taking her first steps in the business and it is quite clear that she has a future ahead of her,” he says. Our preliminary competition here at home, Söngvakeppnin , has grown and prospered every year and Eurovision is getting bigger and bigger. Music streaming has increased tremendously and serious authors and singers all over Europe are starting to look at participating in the competition as a preferred option to let the world hear their music.

Söngvakeppnin 2024

The song submission window for the Icelandic national selection – Songvakeppnin 2024 is set to open on 15 June 2023. Iceland will once again select its Eurovision entry and act via its traditional national selection. More details on the competition will be released in due course.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 35 times.

In 2023 Dilja represented Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Power‘.

Source: RUV/ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU