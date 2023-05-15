Finland: YLE confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has confirmed that Finland will partake at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden and will be publishing the rules and regulations for UMK 2024 by the end of May.

The Finns are in full steam after Kaarija mega success at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool where he took Europe by storm and gave Finland its second best Eurovision result in the history of the competition, by placing 2nd in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

YLE will be publishing the rules and regulations for UMK 2024 at the end of the month. The song submission window for artists to apply will run from 21-24 August 2023.

Finland has been selecting its Eurovision act and entry via UMK since 2012:

Pernilla Karlsson (2012)

Krista Siegfrids (2013)

Softengine (2014)

Pertti Kurikan’s Name Days (2015)

Sandhja (2016)

Norma John (2017)

Saara Aalto (2018)

Darude feat. Sebastian Rejman (2019)

Aksel Kankaanranta (2020)

Blind Channel (2021),

The Rasmus (2022)

Käärijä (2023)

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Source: YLE/ESCToday

Photo credit: Sky News