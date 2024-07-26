San Marino: SMRTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2025

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster has confirmed that San Marino will compete at the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.



Thus San Marino joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at Eurovision 2025.

San Marino will be selecting the 2025 Sammarinese entry and act via Una Voce Per San Marino for the fourth consecutive year. It will be the fourth consecutive time that the landlocked micro-state will determine its Eurovision act and entry via a national selection. More details and information regarding the Sammarinese national selection will be unveiled in due course.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 14 times and has only made it to the Grand Final thrice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final, in 2019 when Serhat placed 19th in the Grand Final and in 2021 when Senhit placed 22nd in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Megara represented San Marino at Eurovision 2024 with their entry ’11:11′.

Source: Una Voce Per San Marino

Photo credit: Alma Bengtsson/EBU