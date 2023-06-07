Israel: Noa Kirel is back in action with a new banger ‘Provocative’

The 2023 Israeli Eurovision representative, Noa Kirel, is back in the game with a new banger ‘Provocative’.



Noa Kirel and Forever TLV have released a new single ‘Provocative‘. The song has been produced by Sagi Kariv. This is Noa’s follow up song after her Eurovision entry ‘Unicorn‘. Noa’s new song has been released in Israel during the Pride Week in Tel Aviv.

The 2023 Tel Aviv Pride Parade will be held from 8-9 June in Tel Aviv.

Noa at Eurovision

Noa Kirel was selected via an internal selection to represent Israel at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn‘ achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: Noa Kirel