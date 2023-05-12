Luxembourg: RTL returns to Eurovision 2024

The EBU has announced today that Luxembourg and RTL will be returning to Eurovision in 2024!

Eurovision fans will be delighted to find out that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is coming back to the competition after circa 30 years.

Martin Österdahl ( Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest) says:

We are thrilled to welcome back Luxembourg to the Eurovision Song Contest after 30 years. The country has one of the most successful records in the Contest with 5 wins in the first three decades of the competition alone. We very much look forward to working with RTL on their return to the world’s biggest live music event in 2024.

Christophe Goossens ( CEO of RTL Luxembourg) adds:

We are delighted that Luxembourg is returning to the Eurovision Song Contest – and even more excited that RTL Luxembourg will take on the exhilarating task of selecting the 2024 delegation. As a media company that is dedicated to the people of Luxembourg, we are looking forward to broadcasting the star-studded live shows. Viewers will be able to experience the Eurovision Song Contest in its full glory.

Luxembourg in Eurovision

Luxembourg debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition along with Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium. The landlocked country has won the contest on five occasions (1961, 1965, 1972, 1973 and 1983) and has partaken 37 times in the competition.

The duchy is well known for having sent many international artists to Eurovision; Lara Fabian, Ireen Sheer, Baccara, Nana Mouskouri, Vicky Leandros, Anne Marie David, France Gall, etc.

The last time the country graced the Eurovision stage was back in 1993 when Modern Times flew the Luxembourgish flag in Millstreet with Donnez moi un chance de te dire.

