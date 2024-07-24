Montenegro we miss you! Come back to Eurovision!

Do you miss Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest? We haven’t seen the Balkan country grace the Eurovision stage since 2022 and the Eurovision fandom would go into a frenzy if Montenegro were to return to the competition next year.

Montenegro, a picturesque gem nestled on the Adriatic coast, made its dazzling debut at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007. With a rich cultural heritage and a passion for music, Montenegro has brought a unique blend of Balkan beats and modern pop to the Eurovision stage, captivating audiences across Europe. Despite not yet clinching a victory, Montenegro’s journey in Eurovision has been filled with memorable performances, vibrant personalities, and an indomitable spirit.

A Grand Entrance: Debut in 2007

Montenegro’s Eurovision story began in 2007 with Stefan Faddy’s ‘Ajde Kroci’, when the country stepped onto the grand stage as an independent participant for the first time. Since then, Montenegro has participated 12 times, each entry showcasing the nation’s diverse musical talent and creativity. The country has one qualified to the Grand Final twice (2015, 2017).

The Highlights: Shining Moments

2015: Knez’s Spectacular Run

Montenegro’s crowning achievement came in 2015 when the legendary Knez took to the stage with his heartfelt ballad “Adio.” Written by renowned songwriter Željko Joksimović, the song was a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. Knez’s powerful performance and soulful voice earned Montenegro its best-ever result, placing 13th in the grand final. It was a moment of immense pride for Montenegrins and a testament to the country’s musical prowess.

The Stars of Montenegro

Over the years, some of Montenegro’s biggest musical icons have carried the nation’s flag at Eurovision. Each artist brought their unique style and charisma, leaving a lasting impression on the Eurovision community.

Andrea Demirovic: She charmed Europe in 2009 with her catchy pop tune “Just Get Out of My Life,” becoming a fan favorite.

Rambo Amadeus: Known for his eccentric and satirical style, Rambo Amadeus brought humor and wit to the 2012 contest with “Euro Neuro,” a performance that remains unforgettable.

Who See: This hip-hop duo, alongside Nina Žižić, represented Montenegro in 2013 with “Igranka,” blending rap with electronic beats in a high-energy performance that electrified the stage.

Sergej Cetkovic: With his smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery, Sergej Cetkovic touched hearts in 2014 with “Moj Svijet,” bringing a sense of romance and nostalgia. Montenegro qualified to the Grand Final for the first time

Vladana: As one of the newer stars, Vladana has continued the tradition of bringing fresh and dynamic performances to Eurovision, representing Montenegro in recent years.

A Brief Hiatus: The Pause and Hope for Return

In 2023, Montenegro made the tough decision to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest, citing various challenges. This absence has been felt keenly by fans who cherish Montenegro’s contributions to the competition. However, the Eurovision community remains hopeful and eagerly anticipates Montenegro’s return, potentially in 2025. The excitement is palpable, as everyone looks forward to seeing what new musical magic Montenegro will bring to the stage.

The Spirit of Montenegro: Resilience and Creativity

Montenegro’s Eurovision journey is a testament to its resilience and creativity. Each entry, regardless of its final placement, has added a unique flavor to the contest, showcasing Montenegro’s rich musical heritage and the boundless talent of its artists. The country’s ability to blend traditional sounds with contemporary music continues to captivate Eurovision audiences, promising a bright future in the competition.

As we look forward to Montenegro’s hopeful return in 2025, one thing is certain: the spirit of Montenegrin music, with its vibrant energy and heartfelt performances, will continue to shine brightly on the Eurovision stage. Here’s to many more years of Montenegrin rhythm and melody, bringing joy and excitement to fans across Europe and beyond!

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Thomas Hanses