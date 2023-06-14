Moldova: TRM confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Moldova will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Moldova joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Moldova and the Moldovan national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest following Dennark, Cyprus, France, Spain, Norway, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Finland etc

The country will more than likely select its Eurovision act and entry via a national selection as has been the case in recent years. More information will be disclosed in due course.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: ESCToday/TRM

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU