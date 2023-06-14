Austria: ORF confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

ORF, the Austrian national broadcaster has confirmed to ESCToday that Austria will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Hence Austria joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition.

ORF is yet to determine the mechanism it will use to select the 2024 Austrian Eurovision act and entry. More details regarding the 2024 Austrian Eurovision plan of action will be released in due time. Austria will be more than likely opting for an internal selection order to determine its Eurovision hopeful and song for Sweden as has been the case in recent years.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 55 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2023 Teya & Salena represented Austria at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Who the hell is Edgar?‘.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uk64V9h0Ko

Source: ORF/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cumming