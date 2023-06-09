Denmark: DR confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Denmark will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden next year.



Thus Denmark joins the list of countries who so far have confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Denmark and the Danish national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest following Cyprus, France, Spain, Norway, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Finland etc.

Denmark will select its Eurovision act and entry for 2024 via its traditional national selection Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. DR will be revealing more details on the 2024 Dansk Melodi Grand Prix in due course.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart’.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/EBU