Cyprus: CYBC confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

CyBC, the Cypriot national broadcaster, has confirmed to ESCToday that Cyprus will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.



Thus Cyprus joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Cyprus and the Cypriot national broadcaster are amongst the first set of countries to confirm their participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest following France, Spain, Norway, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Finland etc.

Cyprus will select its Eurovision entry and act for 2024 via a televised talent show. A special deal was signed last year at the Panik Records Headquarters in Athens by Mr. Thanasis Tsokos (CYBC Director General) and Mr. Giorgos Arsenakos (Panik Records CEO). More details and information on the 2024 Cypriot national selection will be revealed in due time.

Cyprus in Eurovision

Cyprus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2018 when Eleni Foureira placed 2nd in Lisbon with her mega hit ‘Fuego’. The Mediterranean island has partaken in our beloved competition 39 times.

Andrew Lambrou represented Cyprus at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Break A Broken A Heart’

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU