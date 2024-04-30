Nikkie Tutorials, the internationally acclaimed star and 2021 Eurovision co host will have the grand honour of announcing the Dutch ‘Douze Points’ at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final.

Nikkie Tutorials will be the Dutch Eurovision 2024 spokesperson at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final on Saturday 11 May.

In 2021 Nikkie already said “Good evening Europe!“ as one of the presenters of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. This year she will be announcing the Dutch ’12 Points’ from the Oldehove Tower in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

Nikkie Tutorials is happy and honoured to be giving out the Dutch results at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Nikkie says:

I think it is an incredible honor to be able to award the points on behalf of the Netherlands this year. After a dream came true when I was able to present the contest in 2020 and 2021, there was always one small wish left: the points ! Now I can finally say those famous words: “Our twelve points go to…

Nikkie is one of most well known Dutch internet celebrities in the world, with more than 14.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 19.5 million followers on Instagram. The Dutch star has worked with Jessie J, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian.

Joost Klein will represent the Netherlands at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Europapa’.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS