Eurovision 2025: Zurich eyeing to host the competition

The City of Zurich is eyeying to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest next year at the Hallenstadion! Are we heading to Zurich for Eurovision 2025?

The Hallenstadion in Zurich is the largest concert hall in Switzerland with a capacity of circa 15,000 spectators. Zurich and the Hallenstadion seem to the perfect place to host the event as it is just next door to the Zurich Trader Center, its 5 minutes away from SRF’s headquarters and a 10 minute drive from Zurich Airport.

According to local media the provisional date for the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is the 10 May. The venue is required to be free for a total of 6-8 weeks in order to host the event.

The City of Zurich is looking into sending an official bid to host Eurovision 2025.

Philipp Musshafen ( AG Hallenstadion CEO) says:

The ESC is the largest music event in the world. 180 million viewers! We were told to reserve six to eight weeks from around the beginning of April to mid-May 2025. With a possible, still unofficial date for the final on May 10th.

Balz Hosly ( AG Hallenstadion Chairman) says:

If we win the contract, we hope that the concert organizers and the companies that would like to hold their meetings with us will understand. We would of course support you in finding an alternative, preferably with us on another date or possibly in another hall.

Zurich would be the perfect host city for Eurovision 2025 as it has an excellent transport network, a large capacity of hotelr rooms, an interntional airport with flight connections with Europe, Asia, America and the Middle East.

Source: NZZ.CH

Photo credit: hotels.com