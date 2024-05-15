Eurovision 2025: Geneva will apply to host the contest

Just as the dust starts to settle after the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Switzerland has kicked off its preparations to host the forthcoming 2025 Eurovision Song Contest with a number of cities showcasing their interest in hosting the event next year. One of them is none other than Geneva.

Geneva is home to the EBU’s headquarters and is one of the most iconic cities in Switzerland. The City of Geneva and Palaexpo will be officially applying to host Eurovision 2025 next year. Geneva is the first city in Switzerland to officially submit a dossier to host the event next year. Palexpo and the City of Geneva have been working together and holding talks since a few weeks in order to prepare their bid.

The Palexpo is located in Geneva’s Le Grand Saconnex district, a stone throw away from the EBU’s headquarters. The Palaexpo Geneve can accomodate circa 15 000 spectators.

Palexepo Geneva has released the following statement:

Eurovision at Palexpo? Following Nemo’s victory at Eurovision 2024 on Saturday night in Malmö, Switzerland will be the HOST of the event in May 2025. In this context, Palexpo, in collaboration with the Geneva authorities, is working to host the event in Geneva in 2025, which will be organized by the SSR. A candidature application has already been submitted to host this meeting, which is one of the most important global television events. Nearly 32’000m2 capable of welcoming nearly 15’000 spectators can be made available as well as all three Palexpo convention centers for hosting more than 2’000 journalists. The decision to choose the location will be effective during the summer.

Geneva has a large capacity when it comes to hotel accomodation, an efficient transport system, an international airport with a large number of international flight connections with the whole continent.

Swiss national broadcaster SSR had contacted the City of Geneva prior to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in order to request pre-eliminary information in case Switzerland were to win the competition.

Numerous Swiss cities have showcased their interest in hosting the event, but we don’t know how many of them will actually make the final cut as the host cities will have to make a hefty financial contribution to host the event, have a venue which can accomodate circa 10,000 specators, an international airport with a large number of European flight connections, an efficient transport system, a large hotel accomodation capacity of at least 2,000 rooms. Not forgetting the host city needs the infrastructure and venues to host the Press Centre, Delegation Bubble, Eurovision Village, EuroClub and side events.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest host city is expected to be unveiled by September.

Source: SRF/ Palaexpo/

Photo credit: hotels.com