Portugal: RTP requests a meeting with the EBU to clarify ESC 2024 incidents

In the wake of the incidents and discontent by various public broadcasters at Eurovision 2024, the Portuguese national broadcaster, RTP has requested a meeting with the EBU in order to clarify the various incidents during the Grand Final.

RTP has asked the EBU to hold a meeting in order to clarify the incidents which afflicted the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, namely the delay in publishing the video of Iolanda’s performance, in which the artist presented her nails painted with Palestinian motifs.

RTP’s request has been backed by several other countries such as France, Spain, Croatia and Norway.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Malmo on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena.

Iolanda represented Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Grito’.

Source: RTP

Photo credit: