Eurovision 2024: Betting Heats Up as First Rehearsals Take Center Stage in Malmo

The Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner, and the excitement is electric! With the first rehearsals underway in Malmo, Sweden, the buzz surrounding the competition is reaching a fever pitch. And what better way to fuel the anticipation than by diving into the ever-changing world of Eurovision betting odds?

According to Oddschecker, Switzerland remains the firm favorite to take home the crown this year. Their charismatic entrant, Nemo, with the song “The Code,” currently holds odds of 9/4. However, the race is far from over. Hot on their heels is Croatia’s quirky act, Baby Lasagna, with their infectious tune “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” boasting odds of 15/4. The Netherlands rounds out the top 3 with Joost Klein’s anthem “Europapa” coming in at 9/2.

As you can see from the chart below, the battle for Eurovision glory is shaping up to be a thrilling one. Italy’s Angelina Mango with the melancholic “La noia” sits at a respectable 11/2, while Ukraine’s powerhouse duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with “Teresa & Maria” have seen their odds shorten significantly to 10/1, thanks to a well-received first rehearsal.

Top 10 Eurovision 2024 Betting Odds (as of April 30, 2024):

Country Entrant Song Odds Switzerland Nemo The Code 9/4 Croatia Baby Lasagna Rim Tim Tagi Dim 15/4 Netherlands Joost Klein Europapa 9/2 Italy Angelina Mango La noia 11/2 Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil Teresa & Maria 10/1 France Slimane Mon amour 20/1 Israel Eden Golan Hurricane 22/1 Greece Marina Satti Zari 40/1 Ireland Bambie Thug Doomsday Blue 50/1 Belgium Muusti Before the Party is over 70/1

Remember, these are just the odds as of today! With rehearsals still ongoing and the power of captivating performances, the leaderboard is bound to experience some exciting shifts in the coming days. So, keep your eyes peeled, Eurovision fans, because the real contest is about to begin!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7,9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: oddchecker.com

Photo credit: Corinne Cumming/ EBU