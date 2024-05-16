Spain: RTVE will host JESC 2024 in Madrid

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be hosting the 2024 Junior Song Contest in the majestic Spanish capital city of Madrid on Saturday 16 November.

Spain will be welcoming the Junior Eurovision Song Contest bandwagon for the very first time. The 2024 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Caja Magica in Madrid on Saturday 16 November.

Martin Ostendahl (JESC and ESC Executive Supevisor) says:

We’re very excited to be heading to Madrid 55 years after the Spanish capital hosted its last Eurovision event. We are looking forward to seeing RTVE’s exciting ideas to make this wonderful venue come alive, and to welcoming young artists from across Europe to Caja Mágica in November.

Ana Maria Bordas (RTVE/ Spanish Head of Delegation at Eurovision and Junior Eurovision) says:

We want the young artists and delegations to enjoy a fantastic week in Madrid. Spain is a welcoming country and we are waiting for you with open arms. Let’s have fun and enjoy the music. Welcome to Spain!

The Spanish national broadcaster will be working from strength to strength in order to show an extraordinary and magical show come November.

Source: Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Photo credit: Junior Eurovision Song Contest