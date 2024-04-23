Move over flamenco, there’s a new Spanish wave taking Europe by storm! Last night, Madrid’s Teatro Albeniz Umusic Hotel glittered with Eurovision royalty as RTVE threw a splashtastic farewell party for Nebulossa, Spain’s electrifying act for Eurovision 2024.

The night was a dazzling reunion for Spain’s Eurovision family. Past Benidorm Fest contenders brought the nostalgia, while legendary commentator Tony Aguilar and his partner-in-crime Julia Varela kept the energy high. Even Soraya, Spain’s 2009 Eurovision representative (and the lovely face announcing the Spanish jury’s votes this year) graced the stage, proving some things, like good taste in music, never go out of style.

But the undisputed stars of the night were Nebulossa. Mery Bas and Mark Dasousa, the husband-and-wife duo behind the infectious “Zorra,” absolutely mesmerized the crowd. Their electrifying performance of the song, with its pulsating synths and empowering lyrics, left the audience wanting more. Let’s just say, Malmö better brace itself for a dose of Spanish synth-pop magic come May!

The 2023 Spanish Eurovision representative also graced the event with a very chic look. The event was hosted by none other than Ms. Maria Eizaguirre Comendador (RTVE Head of Communication and Participation). The Spanish Head of Delegation Ms. Ana Maria Bordas, RTVE’s Interim Director Concepsion Cascajosa were also present in the event.

The night wasn’t just about Nebulossa, though. It was a celebration of Spanish Eurovision’s rich history and a glimpse into a future that’s looking mighty electric. From the camaraderie between past and present acts to the infectious enthusiasm of the crowd, it was clear that Spain is sending Nebulossa off with a heart full of “Zorra” pride. So buckle up, Europe, because Spain is ready to unleash the ultimate dancefloor anthem, and Nebulossa is at the helm!

We bring you a photo gallery from last night Farewell Party courtesy of RTVE:

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE