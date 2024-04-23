INFE Italy has brought their enchanting touch to the INFE Poll 2024, igniting excitement among Eurovision enthusiasts! Stay tuned as we uncover the countries that have captured Italy’s imagination in this year’s electrifying musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Lithuania – 12 points Norway – 10 points Ukraine – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Belgium – 6 points Spain – 5 points Austria – 4 points Switzerland – 3 points Serbia – 2 points Israel – 1 point

Congratulations to Lithuania for Earning 12 Points from INFE Italy!

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more captivating updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds. Each day brings new surprises and fresh insights into the world of Eurovision!

Keep Up with the Excitement!