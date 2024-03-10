With most selection processes completed, a lot of eyes and minds are already turned towards the Eurovision stage in Malmö next May. Among those who are working on their performance, Nemo have flown to Sweden to start rehearsing for his The code.

Swiss singer Nemo were in Stockholm, Sweden, this week to meet with the producer of their Eurovision performance. And look who’s there! It is Fredrik Benke Rydman, a Swedish choreographer and dancer, and known face to the Eurovision circus. Fredrik was already behind the creations of Heroes of Måns Zelmerlöw, and more recently of Cha cha cha of Käärijä, the runner-up of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Fredrik has also been the Creative Director for Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu, the Finnish national selection to Eurovision, since 2022.

The singer announced it with a post on Instagram.

On the same Instagram account Nemo has been sharing snippets of The code showing his live vocals.

Switzerland in Eurovision 2024

Once more Swiss-broadcaster SRG SSR has opted for an internal selection process to determine the Swiss act to Eurovision. Among more than 400 submission 24 year-old singer Nemo from Biel/Bienne have been selected to represent the Alpine country in Malmö with the song The code.

Switzerland will be on stage in the first half of the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May 2024.

Photo credit: Ella Mettler