Israel: Eden Golan premieres her Eurovision entry ‘Hurricane’

The 2024 Israeli Eurovision hopeful, Eden Golan, has premiered her Eurovision entry ‘Hurricane’.

Eden Golan will be representing Israel at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Hurricane‘. Her Eurovision entry was premiered earlier today.

Eden Golan was crowned the winner of HaKokhav HaBa (The Next Star) and will have the grand honour of representing Israel at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden. Eden Golan is 20 years old and hails from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 45 times in the competition.

In 2023 Noa Kirel represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn’ achieving an an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

