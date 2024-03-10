Portugal: Iolanda wins Festival da Cançao 2024!

Boa noite Europe, we have a winner! Portugal has determined the act who will follow into Mimicat’s footsteps, Iolandawill defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo next May.

I’ll da was crowned the winners of Festival da Cançao 2024 with ‘Grito,’ and will represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision representative was determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

About the show

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2024 was held at RTP’s Studios in Lisbon . A total of 12 acts battled for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon during tonight’s gala. The show was hosted by Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 hostess) and Vasco Palmeirim.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

