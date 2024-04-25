UK: Olly Alexander to appear on ‘Eastenders’ as a guest

The 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, will be making a guest appearance on the iconic British tv series ‘Eastenders’.
Eastenders is broadcast on BBC One. Olly Alexander will be gracing the show and making a guest appearance much to the joy of Eastender’s fans. Olly filmed the scenes in March.
The BBC press release reads:
The residents of Albert Square are in for a treat this spring as multi-award winning singer and actor, Olly Alexander, arrives in Walford for a surprise visit.
Having been rehearsing nearby, Olly makes a pit-stop at The Queen Victoria to reconnect with old friend Johnny Carter, and is given a hero welcome by Walford well-wishers ahead of his impending performance at the Eurovision song contest.
In true EastEnders style, Olly’s visit to the Square is not the only surprise of the night, as one Walford resident decides to pop the question having been buoyed up by the celebratory tone of the occasion, but the couple in question and the all-important answer is yet to be revealed…
Olly Alexander says:
I’m thrilled to be making my first appearance on EastEnders and in the most iconic pub in the UK. I’m so happy I got to meet some true screen legends and spend time on set with the brilliant cast and crew. I wanted to surprise my mum as it’s her favourite show but I guess the cat is out of the bag now, she’s gonna love it!
Chris Clenshaw (Executive Producer Eastenders) says:
When we discovered that Olly Alexander was a huge fan of the show and an opportunity arose in one of our stories, it was the perfect moment for us to invite him to Albert Square to appear. We hope the audience enjoy Olly’s special guest-appearance as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having him in Walford.
Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Dizzy’
Source: BBC
Photo credit: BBC