UK: Olly Alexander to appear on ‘Eastenders’ as a guest

The 2024 British Eurovision hopeful, Olly Alexander, will be making a guest appearance on the iconic British tv series ‘Eastenders’.

Eastenders is broadcast on BBC One. Olly Alexander will be gracing the show and making a guest appearance much to the joy of Eastender’s fans. Olly filmed the scenes in March.

The BBC press release reads:

The residents of Albert Square are in for a treat this spring as multi-award winning singer and actor, Olly Alexander, arrives in Walford for a surprise visit.

Having been rehearsing nearby, Olly makes a pit-stop at The Queen Victoria to reconnect with old friend Johnny Carter, and is given a hero welcome by Walford well-wishers ahead of his impending performance at the Eurovision song contest.

In true EastEnders style, Olly’s visit to the Square is not the only surprise of the night, as one Walford resident decides to pop the question having been buoyed up by the celebratory tone of the occasion, but the couple in question and the all-important answer is yet to be revealed…