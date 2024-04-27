Malmo Calling: Rehearsals kick off today!

The rehearsals for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest kick off today in Malmo with the first set of countries from the First Semifinal gracing the stage for the first time.

The first and second rehearsals will be held behind closed doors and will not be open to the press. These rehearsals will be running from 27 April- 4 May.

Today the following countries will have their first rehearsal in Malmo:

Cyprus



Serbia



Lithuania



Ireland



Ukraine



Poland



Croatia

The EBU will be releasing a short clip from today’s rehearsals on the Official Eurovision Song Contest’s TikTok channel. Whilst footage from the second rehearsals will be published on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Source: SVT/EBU

Photo credit: SVT/EBU