Eurovision 2024: The stage in action!

Crash, boom, bang…. the magnificent Eurovision 2024 stage in Malmo is good to go! Check it in full action….

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster unveiled the mega state of the art Eurovision 2024 stage yesterday. Today we bring you a video of the stage in action courtesy of the EBU and SVT:

The 2024 Eurovision stage has been designed and created by Florian Wieder and Fredrik Stormby.

https://youtube.com/shorts/nq-_0AB6rUs?si=4ejyTEM8TXrpk-Za

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: EBU/SVT

Photo credit: Peppe Andersson