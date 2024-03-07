Greece: Marina Satti releases her Eurovision entry ‘Zari’

The Greek Eurovision hopeful, Marina Satti, has released her Eurovision entry ‘Zari’ along with its official music video.

Marina Satti, was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Greek colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Marina will be representing Greece at Eurovision 2024 with her entry ‘Zari’. Mecnun Giasar (Majnoon) is behind Marina’s Eurovision choreography.

Check out the official music video of ‘Zari’ below:

About ‘Zari”s official music video

We will see the 2024 Greek Eurovision hopeful at some of Athens’ most iconic landmarks and sights: Acropolis, Monasteraki, Plaka, Herodes Atticus Concervatory etc. In the music video is Marina depicted at various famous and iconic locations in the majestic Greek capital. The music video has been directed by Zac Wiesel who is a well known Australian director.

Fokas Evangelinos is back in the game!

Greek Eurovision Midas Fokas Evangelinos will be undertaking Marina’s artistic and stage appearance in Malmo.

About ‘ Zari’

ZARI has been composed by Marina Satti, OGE, Kay Be, Nick Kodonas, Jay Stolar, Gino The Ghost and Jordan Palmer. The song has been penned by VLOSPA, OGE, Marina Satti and Solmeister.

ERT’s press release reads:

It is a song that, with Marina Satti’s special tone and special interpretation, marries modern, traditional and ethnic elements, while the lyrics talk about love but also about the risks we have to take sometimes, like a dice we throw and we don’t know what it will bring us.

Greece in Eurovision

Greece debuted at the Eurovision in 1974 and has won the event once in 2005 when Helena Paparizou stormed to victory in Kyiv with her mega hit ‘ My Number One‘.

Greece enjoyed its golden era at the Eurovision Song Contest from 2004-2013, achieving 9 top 10 placings in the Grand Final, including its 2005 victory. The Mediterranean country has partaken 43 times in our favorite televisision show.

In 2023 Victor Vernicos represented Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘What they say’.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT