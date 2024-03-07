We are off to the sunny shores of Greece tonight for the official song presentation of Marina Satti’s Eurovision entry ‘Zari’.

ERT, the Greek national broadcaster has produced a special show ‘Eurovision in Sight‘ in order to premiere Marina Satti‘s Eurovision entry ‘Zari’.

How to watch?

You can watch the special song presentation show Eurovision in Sight at 20:00 CET ( 21:00 Greek time) via the following channels:

ERT 1

ERTFlix

About the show

‘Eurovision in Sight‘ will be hosted by Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jeni Melita . We will see the official music video of the 2024 Greek Eurovision entry for the very first time.

Marina Satti, the 2024 Greek Eurovision hopeful, will be gracing the show in order to speak about her Eurovision 2024 entry and preparations for Malmo.

Fokas Evangelinos who will be behind Marina’s Eurovision stage appearance will be also a special guest at the show.

We will also see this year’s Greek Eurovision commentators, Thanasis Alevras and Jerome Kalouta take the stage along with the ERT Symphony Orchestra , under the baton of Kostas Mylonas presenting a world exclusive cover version of Elena Paparizou’s Eurovision 2005 winning entry ‘My Number One’.

Source: ERT

Photo credit: ERT