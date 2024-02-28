Serbia: Pesma Za Evroviziju 2024 first finalists determined

We have the first eight Pesma Za Evroviziju 2024 finalists! Last night saw the Serbian national selection PZE24 kick off in Belgrader with its First Semi-final.

A total of 14 acts competed during last night’s semi-final for eight spots in the Grand Final. The following acts have qualified to the PZE 2024 Grand Final:

Hristina – Bedem

– Bedem Lena Kovačević – Zovi me Lena

– Zovi me Lena M.IRA – Percepcija

– Percepcija Bojana x David – No No No

– No No No Breskvica – Gnezdo orlovo

– Gnezdo orlovo Marko Mandić – Dno

– Dno Keni nije mrtav – Dijamanti

– Dijamanti Zorja – Lik u ogledalu

The show was held in Belgrade and will be hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.

PZE 2024

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 consists of three televised shows scheduled to be held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competing at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts will compete in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts will compete for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.

PZE2024 Timeline

27/02/2024- Semifinal #1|

29/02/2024- Semifinal #2

02/03/2024- Grand Final

Source: RTS

Photo credit: RTS