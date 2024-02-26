In a very quiet selection process so far the news arrived today like a thunderstorm. Rapper Nemo are rumoured to represent the Alpine country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö. For the 24 year-old singer from Biel this would be their biggest stage so far.

In all happened very quickly. For months the release of the Swiss act to the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, was expected to happen in March. Then the date of 7 March was advanced, until the Swiss Head of Delegation Yves Schifferle posted today on Instagram that this Thursday 29 February Eurofans will know everything: act, song and video.

Yet, as reported on Blick.ch, rumours have it that 24 year-old rapper Nemo would be this year’s representative of Switzerland. The singer from Biel/Bienne would be the lucky selected act of this internal selection process and hence follow the footsteps of Remo Forrer.

If confirmed Nemo will be on the Eurovision stage in the first half of the second semi final on Thursday 9 May 2024.

About Nemo

The singer, who came out as non-binary in November 2023 as use the pronouns they/them, have already published three EPs and have chartered in his home country with six different singles. Their career has mainly developed in Swiss-German, but has more recently included English as singing language.

Their single Du peaked in fourth position of the Swiss charts in 2017 and was certified platinum.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest. They debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

In 2023 Remo Forrer defended the Swiss colours at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry Watergun.