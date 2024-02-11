What a night! What a show! The 74th edition of the Festival of Sanremo delivered yet another sensational show and met all the expectations. It took more than 28 hours of live television, but here we are: Angelina Mango won the Festival of Sanremo with La noia.

It was well into the night when the name of the winner of the Festival of Sanremo 2024 was proclaimed from the stage of Teatro Ariston. Co-hosts Amadeus and Fiorello delivered the most awaited news in Italy for the past week. Tonight’s votes came from the televote only.

The final night of Sanremo 2024 saw the special appearance of Roberto Bolle and dancers from the Béjart Ballet Lausanne as well as Gigliola Cinquetti, who celebrated 60 years of her Sanremo-Eurovision victories with the iconic Non ho l’età.

The provisional ranking

Right at beginning of the final night Amadeus presented the provisional ranking of the first four nights. It unveiled the favourites for the victory.

1st place: Geolier – I p’ me, tu p’ te

– I p’ me, tu p’ te 2nd place: Angelina Mango – La noia

– La noia 3rd place: Annalisa – Sinceramente

– Sinceramente 4th place: Ghali – Casa mia

– Casa mia 5th place: Irama – Tu no

– Tu no 6th place: Mahmood – Tuta gold

– La noia 8th place: Loredana Bertè – Pazza

– Pazza 9th place: Diodato – Ti muovi

– Ti muovi 10th place: Alfa – Vai!

– Vai! 11th place: Il Volo – Capolavoro

– Capolavoro 12th place: Emma – Apnea

– Apnea 13th place: Gazzelle – Tutto qui

– Tutto qui 14th place: Fiorella Mannoia – Mariposa

– Mariposa 15th place: The Kolors – Un ragazzo una ragazza

– Un ragazzo una ragazza 16th place: Il Tre – Fragili

– Fragili 17th place: Santi Francesi – L’amore in bocca

– L’amore in bocca 18th place: Mr. Rain – Due altalene

– Due altalene 19th place: Negramaro – Ricominciamo tutto

– Ricominciamo tutto 20th place: Ricchi e poveri – Ma non tutta la vita

– Ma non tutta la vita 21st place: Dargen D’Amico – Onda alta

– Onda alta 22nd place: BigMama – La rabbia non ti basta

– La rabbia non ti basta 23rd place: Rose Villain – Click boom!

– Click boom! 24th place: Clara – Diamanti grezzi

– Diamanti grezzi 25th place: Maninni – Spettacolare

– Spettacolare 26th place: Renga e Nek – Pazzo di te

– Pazzo di te 27th place: Bnkr44 – Governo punk

– Governo punk 28th place: La Sad – Autodistruttivo

– Autodistruttivo 29th place: Fred De Palma – Il cielo non ci vuole

– Il cielo non ci vuole 30th place: Sangiovanni – Finiscimi

The finalists

At the end of all performances the final top 30 was announced. This ranking took into account all votes expressed during the week plus tonight’s televote:

This left us with a short-list of five big finalists:

Irama – Tu no

– Tu no Ghali – Casa mia

– Casa mia Angelina Mango – La noia

– La noia Geolier – I p’ me, tu p’ te

– I p’ me, tu p’ te Annalisa – Sinceramente

We have a winner!

The televote (34%) was then reopened, this time together with the vote of the press (33%) and of the radio jury (33%). The three entities had the last word for this edition of the Festival of Sanremo.

Since suspense is the word, before revealing the final top 5 Amadeus and Fiorello delivered the following awards:

Critics award “Mia Martini” to Loredana Bertè – Pazza

to – Pazza Press award “Lucio Dalla” to Angelina Mango – La noia

to – La noia “Sergio Bardotti” award to the best lyrics to Fiorella Mannoia – Mariposa

to – Mariposa “Giancarlo Bigazzi” award to the best musical composition to Angelina Mango – La noia

Friday night Geolier had already won the Cover award for his performance of Strade (Medley) with Guè, Gigi D’Alessio e Luchè.

The final ranking:

1st place: Angelina Mango – La noia

Finally, Amadeus announced the winner of the 2024 Sanremo Festival. It was Angelina Mango with the entry La noia. It is a successful debut for the 22 year-old singer from Maratea (Basilicata). Her late father, Pino Mango, had partaken seven times between 1985 and 2007, without ever taking the trophy. Last year Angelina rose to fame in Italy finishing second of the famous talent show Amici di Maria de Filippi, but winning the singing category.

Angelina Mango is the first woman to win Sanremo after Arisa in 2014 with Controvento.