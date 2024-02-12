Spain: Nebulossa releases the official Swedish lyric video of ‘Zorra’

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision representatives, Nebulossa, have released the official Swedish lyric video of their Eurovision entry ‘Zorra’.

Nebulossa were crowned the winners of Benidorm Fest 2024 earlier this month after a nail biting and exciting national final. They will be defending the Spanish colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision edition with their epic entry ‘Zorra’.

The Spanish Eurovision 2024 entry has gone viral not only in Spain but globally with millions of views and streams on digital platforms. Both Nebulossa and their song ‘Zorra‘ have been received major exposure both at home in Spain and overseas. Major tv channels, newspapers and media platforms have dedicated them extensive coverage, articles and news segments.

‘Zorra’ has made headlines not only in Spain but throughout Europe thanks to the message behind the song. The 2024 Spanish Eurovision hopefuls have released the official Swedish lyric video of ‘Zorra‘ after having released the English lyric version last week.

The Spanish national broadcaster is working round the clocking in order to release the lyrics of Zorra in different languages: Portuguese, German and French among others. The lyric videos in these languages will be released in due course.

‘Zorra’ is currently charting at #4 on the Spotify 50 most Global viral songs. Whilst the official music video of ‘Zorra’ has been viewed more than 4 millions times.

You can watch Nebulossa’s national final peformance at Benidorm Fest 2024 Grand Final below:

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE