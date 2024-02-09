It is Day 4 of the 2024 Sanremo Festival in Italy. Despite the endless shows, the 74th edition of the most popular Italian music festival has entered its final stretch. More partial results were delivered last night. And as contestants get ready for the cover night some frontrunners emerge.

Last night Amadeus and his co-host Teresa Mannino presented the second set of 15 contestants, who took to the stage to perform their Sanremo entries a second time after their first appearance last Tuesday. In the night were viewers discovered the vocal abilities of Russell Crowe, these were the competing entries:

Alessandra Amoroso – Fino a qui

– Fino a qui Angelina Mango – La noia

– La noia Bnkr44 – Governo punk

– Governo punk Diodato – Ti muovi

– Ti muovi Fiorella Mannoia – Mariposa

– Mariposa Ghali – Casa mia

– Casa mia Il Tre – Fragili

– Fragili La Sad – Autodistruttivo

– Autodistruttivo Maninni – Spettacolare

– Spettacolare Mr. Rain – Due altalene

– Due altalene Negramaro – Ricominciamo tutto

– Ricominciamo tutto Ricchi e poveri – Ma non tutta la vita

– Ma non tutta la vita Rose Villain – Click boom!

– Click boom! Sangiovanni – Finiscimi

– Finiscimi Santi Francesi – L’amore in bocca

The provisional top 5

At the end of the night the radio jury (50%) and the televote (50%) delivered their top 5 among the 15 performances. They were:

Angelina Mango – La noia Ghali – Casa mia Alessandra Amoroso – Fino a qui Il Tre – Fragili Mr. Rain – Due altalene

Angelina Mango already placed second in the provisional ranking of the first night. She is emerging as a frontrunner of this year’s contest together with fellow female singer Alessandra Amoroso. Ghali has surprised the audience of Day 3 with a possible very strong result in the televote, similarly to what Neapolitan rapper Geolier did on Day 2. Former Eurovision entrant Diodato did not make it to last night’s top 5 after a strong start in Day 1 (provisional fourth place).

Day 4 – Friday 9 February

The fourth night of the 2024 Sanremo Festival is dedicated to duets and covers. All 30 contestants will perform a song of their choice, either Italian or international, accompanied by another non-competing singer or group. Lorella Cuccarini will co-host. Special guests are Gigi D’Agostino and former Sanremo winner Arisa (2014).

These are tonight’s performances:

Alessandra Amoroso with Boomdabash – Medley

– Medley Alfa with Roberto Vecchioni – Sogna ragazzo sogna

– Sogna ragazzo sogna Angelina Mango with Quartetto d’archi dell’Orchestra di Roma – La rondine

– La rondine Annalisa with La Rappresentante di LIsta e il coro Artemia – Sweet dreams

– Sweet dreams BigMama with Gaia, La Niña e Sissi – Lady Marmelade

– Lady Marmelade Bnkr44 with Pino D’Angiò – Ma quale idea

– Ma quale idea Clara with Ivana Spagna e il Coro di voci bianche del Teatro Regio di Torino – Il cerchio della vita

– Il cerchio della vita Dargen D’Amico with BabelNova Orchestra – Omaggio a Ennio Morricone

– Omaggio a Ennio Morricone Diodato with Jack Savoretti – Amore che vieni, amore che vai

– Amore che vieni, amore che vai Emma with Bresh – Medley Tiziano Ferro

– Medley Tiziano Ferro Fiorella Mannoia with Francesco Gabbani – Che sia benedetta / Occidentali’s Karma

– Che sia benedetta / Occidentali’s Karma Fred De Palma with Eiffel 65 – Medley Eiffel 65

– Medley Eiffel 65 Gazzelle with Fulminacci – Notte prima degli esami

– Notte prima degli esami Geolier with Guè, Gigi D’Alessio e Luchè – Strade (Medley)

– Strade (Medley) Ghali with Ratchopper – Italiano vero (Medley)

– Italiano vero (Medley) Irama with Riccardo Cocciante – Quando finisce un amore

– Quando finisce un amore Il Tre with Fabrizio Moro – Medley Fabrizio Moro

– Medley Fabrizio Moro Il Volo with Steff Burns – Who wants to live forever

– Who wants to live forever La Sad with Donatella Rettore – Lamette

– Lamette Loredana Bertè with Venerus – Ragazzo mio

– Ragazzo mio Mahmood with Tenores di Bitti – Com’è profondo il mare

– Com’è profondo il mare Negramaro with Malika Ayane – La canzone del sole

– La canzone del sole Maninni with Ermal Meta – Non mi avete fatto niente

– Non mi avete fatto niente Mr. Rain with Genelli DiVersi – Mary

– Mary Renga e Nek – Medley Renga e Nek

– Medley Renga e Nek Ricchi e Poveri with Paola & Chiara – Sarà perché ti amo / Mamma Maria

– Sarà perché ti amo / Mamma Maria Rose Villain with Gianna Nannini – Medley

– Medley Sangiovanni with Aitana – Farfalle / Mariposas

– Farfalle / Mariposas Santi Francesi with Skin – Hallelujah

– Hallelujah The Kolors with Umberto Tozzi – Medley Umberto Tozzi

Eurofans will appreciate the performances of two former Eurovision songs: Occidentali’s Karma (2017) and Non mi avete fatto niente (2018) with Francesco Gabbani and Ermal Meta respectively. Fabrizio Moro (2018) and Umberto Tozzi (1987) complete the Eurovision presence on stage tonight.

Votes of Day 4 will come from the press jury (33%), the radio jury (33%) and the televote (34%). A provisional top 30 will be drawn at the end of the night, but only the top 5 will be announced by Amadeus and Lorella Cuccarini. However, it is worth noting that this top 5 does not concern this year’s participating entries, even though the results will count for the final ranking on Saturday.

How to watch

Day 4 of Sanremo 2024 will begin at 20:40 CET. Eurofans can watch it on the following channels: